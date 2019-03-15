LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ETFS GOLD Tr/SH (BMV:SGOL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ETFS GOLD Tr/SH were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFS GOLD Tr/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFS GOLD Tr/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFS GOLD Tr/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ETFS GOLD Tr/SH by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 52,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 20,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFS GOLD Tr/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000.

Shares of SGOL opened at $124.93 on Friday. ETFS GOLD Tr/SH has a twelve month low of $2,200.00 and a twelve month high of $2,400.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/etfs-gold-tr-sh-sgol-shares-bought-by-lpl-financial-llc.html.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFS GOLD Tr/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFS GOLD Tr/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.