Etsy Inc (ETSY) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 121.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,396 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Etsy worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Etsy by 349.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 925,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,023,000 after buying an additional 69,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,339,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,711,000 after buying an additional 238,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,818,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $69.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.61, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.04. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.77 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 2,604 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $180,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 30,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,124,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,239.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,050 shares of company stock worth $8,048,323. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Etsy Inc (ETSY) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/etsy-inc-etsy-holdings-boosted-by-raymond-james-associates.html.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.