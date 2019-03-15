Eurocash (EUSHF) & Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Head-To-Head Survey

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) and Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eurocash and Sprouts Farmers Market’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eurocash N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sprouts Farmers Market $5.21 billion 0.53 $158.53 million $1.29 17.29

Sprouts Farmers Market has higher revenue and earnings than Eurocash.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eurocash and Sprouts Farmers Market, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurocash 1 0 0 0 1.00 Sprouts Farmers Market 2 11 5 0 2.17

Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.66%. Given Sprouts Farmers Market’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sprouts Farmers Market is more favorable than Eurocash.

Profitability

This table compares Eurocash and Sprouts Farmers Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurocash N/A N/A N/A Sprouts Farmers Market 3.04% 27.02% 10.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sprouts Farmers Market beats Eurocash on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eurocash Company Profile

Eurocash S.A. distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets and grocery stores; and kiosks and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 180 Cash & Carry warehouses; 1,171 Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; 8,531 abc network grocery stores; and 4,905 managed stores. Eurocash S.A. is headquartered in Komorniki, Poland.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items. As of October 25, 2018, it operated 315 stores in 19 states. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

