Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Holdings Lessened by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 302,236 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $140.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.67 and a 12-month high of $143.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

