Eventbrite Inc (EB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

EB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Eventbrite to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Eventbrite and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EB. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,433,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,212,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,339,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EB traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 765,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,724. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.55.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $75.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

