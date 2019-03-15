Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $311.17 Million

Brokerages expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report $311.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.76 million to $312.59 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $285.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 45,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $4,190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,668,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $40,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 69,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,349.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,701 shares of company stock worth $11,621,774 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.85. 1,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,707. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $82.80 and a 52-week high of $101.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.66%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.