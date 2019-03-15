Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Position Lowered by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc cut its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EXR opened at $100.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.29. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.80 and a 52 week high of $101.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.66%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $4,190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,668,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $87,225.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,797,352.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,621,774. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

