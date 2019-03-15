Fabrinet (FN) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $110,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $111,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,477. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $403.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,087.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $278,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,944.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,518 shares of company stock worth $5,703,054. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Fabrinet (FN) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/fabrinet-fn-shares-bought-by-texas-permanent-school-fund.html.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.