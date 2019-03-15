Fantom (FTM) Reaches Market Cap of $9.26 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Fantom token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bgogo, Hotbit and Bibox. Fantom has a total market cap of $9.26 million and $3.17 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00379280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.01779878 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00238995 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00002412 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,270,000,000 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox, Kucoin, Bgogo and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.