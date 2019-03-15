Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Electric (GE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 81,152 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 20.7% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 131,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in General Electric by 12.8% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 39,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,154,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in General Electric by 76.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 29,874 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morningstar set a $13.70 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $10.30 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). General Electric had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

