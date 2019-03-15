Farmland Partners (FPI) Shares Up 1.2%

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.09. 1,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 197,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FPI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The company has a market cap of $187.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $20.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,173. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,851.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,275 shares of company stock worth $100,221 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,045,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Company Profile (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

