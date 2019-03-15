Fastenal (FAST) Stake Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,688 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 12.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 305,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after buying an additional 34,101 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 77.6% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 39.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,432 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.91.

Fastenal stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $63.72.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 65.40%.

In related news, insider Leland J. Hein sold 22,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $1,420,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,907.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 5,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $302,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,070,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,083 shares of company stock worth $5,458,662. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

