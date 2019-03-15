Feathercoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,794.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and $4,794.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, QBTC, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000381 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 230,599,400 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, BX Thailand, QBTC, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.