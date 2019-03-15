Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity International Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIVA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $24.68.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/fidelity-international-value-factor-etf-fiva-raises-dividend-to-0-20-per-share.html.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.