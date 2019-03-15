Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.266 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of FREL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.46. 158,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,998. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $25.82.

