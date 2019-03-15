Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM) declared a special dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Shares of FDEM stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212. Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $25.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF (FDEM) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.03” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/fidelity-targeted-emerging-markets-factor-etf-fdem-to-issue-special-dividend-of-0-03.html.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.