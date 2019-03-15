Fidus Investment (FDUS) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Fidus Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fidus Investment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

FDUS opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.23. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

