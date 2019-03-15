Fiii (FIII) 24 Hour Volume Hits $174,147.00

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, Fiii has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Fiii has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $174,147.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fiii coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fiii

Fiii launched on September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io.

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

