Financial Analysis: SemiLEDs (LEDS) & Integrated Device Technology (IDTI)

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) and Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SemiLEDs and Integrated Device Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A Integrated Device Technology 0 10 2 0 2.17

Integrated Device Technology has a consensus target price of $43.20, suggesting a potential downside of 10.50%. Given Integrated Device Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Integrated Device Technology is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SemiLEDs and Integrated Device Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemiLEDs $7.49 million 1.79 -$2.98 million N/A N/A Integrated Device Technology $842.76 million 7.40 -$12.13 million $1.27 38.01

SemiLEDs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Integrated Device Technology.

Volatility and Risk

SemiLEDs has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Device Technology has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SemiLEDs and Integrated Device Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemiLEDs -55.18% -65.36% -24.04% Integrated Device Technology 11.68% 30.02% 14.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Integrated Device Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Integrated Device Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Integrated Device Technology beats SemiLEDs on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting. Its LED chips also used in specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet, or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV in selected markets; LED chips to packagers or to distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. SemiLEDs Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Chunan, Taiwan.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions. The Computing, Consumer and Industrial segment provides clock generation and distribution products; programmable timing devices; computing timing solutions; high-performance server memory interfaces; wireless power products; PCI Express products; signal integrity products; power management integrated circuits; video distribution and contribution solutions; sensor signal conditioners; and optical interconnect solutions, as well as sensing products for mobile, automotive, and industrial solutions. The company markets its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers through various channels, including direct sales, distributors, electronic manufacturing suppliers, and independent sales representatives. Integrated Device Technology, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

