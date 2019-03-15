Financial Analysis: Urban Edge Properties (UE) vs. Santa Fe Financial (SFEF)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Santa Fe Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties $414.16 million 5.18 $105.15 million $1.31 14.34 Santa Fe Financial $57.43 million 0.87 $1.49 million N/A N/A

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Fe Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Santa Fe Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 25.39% 10.41% 3.74% Santa Fe Financial 8.10% -0.55% 0.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.9% of Santa Fe Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Urban Edge Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Santa Fe Financial does not pay a dividend. Urban Edge Properties pays out 67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Fe Financial has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Urban Edge Properties and Santa Fe Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00 Santa Fe Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Santa Fe Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Santa Fe Financial Company Profile

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel property in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage. The company also owns and operates a 27-unit and a 2-unit multi-family apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California, as well as owns land for development located in Maui, Hawaii; and invests in marketable securities, such as corporate equities and bonds, and income producing securities. The company was formerly known as Tri Financial Corporation and changed its name to Santa Fe Financial Corporation in September 1970. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Santa Fe Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of The InterGroup Corporation.

