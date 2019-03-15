Financial Comparison: Garrett Motion (GTX) versus Its Competitors

Garrett Motion (NYSE: GTX) is one of 13,345 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Garrett Motion to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Garrett Motion and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.38 billion $1.18 billion 3.58 Garrett Motion Competitors $7.20 billion $554.56 million 13.67

Garrett Motion’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Garrett Motion. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion N/A N/A N/A Garrett Motion Competitors -184.24% 6.32% 1.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Garrett Motion and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 2 3 1 0 1.83 Garrett Motion Competitors 62453 237062 309891 12862 2.44

Garrett Motion currently has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.17%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 24.65%. Given Garrett Motion’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Garrett Motion has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Garrett Motion competitors beat Garrett Motion on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

