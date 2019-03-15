Financial Comparison: Range Resources (RRC) vs. Painted Pony Energy (PDPYF)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) and Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Range Resources has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Painted Pony Energy has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Range Resources and Painted Pony Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 2 14 8 0 2.25 Painted Pony Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Range Resources presently has a consensus price target of $18.68, suggesting a potential upside of 71.57%. Given Range Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Painted Pony Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Range Resources and Painted Pony Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $3.28 billion 0.83 -$1.75 billion $1.13 9.64 Painted Pony Energy $192.14 million 1.11 $94.40 million N/A N/A

Painted Pony Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Range Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and Painted Pony Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources -53.20% 5.20% 2.48% Painted Pony Energy -26.82% -1.95% -1.02%

Dividends

Range Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Painted Pony Energy does not pay a dividend. Range Resources pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Range Resources beats Painted Pony Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States. The company owns 4,554 net producing wells and approximately 945,000 acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 415 net producing wells and approximately 233,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 151 net producing wells and approximately 195,000 net acres under lease in the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma. It markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, NGL distributors, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Painted Pony Energy Ltd. in May 2017. Painted Pony Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

