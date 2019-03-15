Financial Contrast: Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) versus Its Competitors

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) is one of 13,368 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Focus Financial Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Focus Financial Partners and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 0 4 1 0 2.20 Focus Financial Partners Competitors 62450 237243 310144 12871 2.44

Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.12%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 24.61%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Focus Financial Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners -4.34% -23.64% 2.94% Focus Financial Partners Competitors -183.81% 6.52% 1.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $910.88 million -$590,000.00 37.40 Focus Financial Partners Competitors $7.19 billion $553.51 million 13.69

Focus Financial Partners’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Focus Financial Partners. Focus Financial Partners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners rivals beat Focus Financial Partners on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

