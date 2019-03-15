Financial Review: Advaxis (ADXS) vs. Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clearside Biomedical and Advaxis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical 1 2 5 0 2.50 Advaxis 0 2 0 0 2.00

Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus price target of $11.83, indicating a potential upside of 789.72%. Advaxis has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 370.59%. Given Clearside Biomedical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Clearside Biomedical is more favorable than Advaxis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Clearside Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Advaxis shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Clearside Biomedical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Advaxis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Clearside Biomedical has a beta of -1.13, suggesting that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advaxis has a beta of 3.94, suggesting that its share price is 294% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clearside Biomedical and Advaxis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical $30,000.00 1,419.73 -$58.97 million ($2.69) -0.49 Advaxis $6.06 million 4.89 -$66.51 million ($1.29) -0.33

Clearside Biomedical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advaxis. Clearside Biomedical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advaxis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Clearside Biomedical and Advaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical N/A -126.32% -94.88% Advaxis -140.12% -103.90% -52.77%

Summary

Clearside Biomedical beats Advaxis on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema. The company also engages in the development of therapies in various areas, such as gene therapy for inherited retinal disorders, neovascular age-related macular degeneration, and other ocular diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc., a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ADXS-NEO, an individualized Lm technology antigen delivery product candidate that is designed to create individualized therapies by activating the patient's immune system to respond against multiple mutations or neoantigens. In addition, it is developing ADXS-HOT for generating potent anti-cancer immunity; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm technology antigen delivery product candidate that is designed to target HER2 expressing solid tumors, including human and canine osteosarcoma. The company has collaboration and licensing agreements with OS Therapies LLC; Amgen Inc.; Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; Merck & Co., Inc.; MedImmune/AstraZeneca; Aratana Therapeutics Inc.; and Global BioPharma Inc. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

