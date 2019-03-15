Financial Survey: Universal Display (OLED) and Aixtron (AIXXF)

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) and Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of Universal Display shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Universal Display shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Universal Display and Aixtron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Display 0 1 8 0 2.89 Aixtron 0 1 0 0 2.00

Universal Display currently has a consensus target price of $146.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.23%. Given Universal Display’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Universal Display is more favorable than Aixtron.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Display and Aixtron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Display 23.78% 8.85% 6.83% Aixtron N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Universal Display pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Aixtron does not pay a dividend. Universal Display pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Universal Display and Aixtron’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Display $247.41 million 29.86 $58.84 million $1.24 126.46 Aixtron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Universal Display has higher revenue and earnings than Aixtron.

Summary

Universal Display beats Aixtron on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide. The company licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; encapsulation technology for the packaging of flexible OLEDs and other thin-film devices, as well as for use as a barrier film for plastic substrates; UniversalP2OLED, which are printable phosphorescent OLEDs; OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology; OVPD, an organic vapor phase deposition process for manufacturing a small molecule OLED; and TOLED, which are transparent OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs that have transparent cathodes. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including government contract work and support provided to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products. Universal Display Corporation has strategic relationships with Samsung Display Co., Ltd.; LG Display Co., Ltd.; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Tianma Micro-electronics Co., Ltd.; AU Optronics Corporation; EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Limited; Konica Minolta Holdings Inc.; Sumitomo Chemical Company, Ltd.; OLEDWorks GmbH; and Kaneka Corporation. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; and provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services. Its technology solutions are used to build components for electronic and optoelectronic applications that are used in LED, display, data storage, data transmission, energy management, storage and conversion, communication, signaling, and lighting applications, as well as a range of other technologies. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales organization, dealers, and sales representatives. AIXTRON SE was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath, Germany.

