Fintab (FNTB) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Fintab (CURRENCY:FNTB) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, Fintab has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Fintab has a total market cap of $10,125.00 and $0.00 worth of Fintab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fintab token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fintab alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00380596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.01717539 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00235659 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002594 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Fintab Token Profile

Fintab’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Fintab’s total supply is 3,079,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Fintab is /r/FinTab. Fintab’s official Twitter account is @fintab_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fintab’s official website is fintab.io/ico. Fintab’s official message board is steemit.com/@fintab.

Fintab Token Trading

Fintab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fintab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fintab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fintab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fintab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fintab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.