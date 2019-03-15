First Bancshares (FBMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $457.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.32.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 12.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in First Bancshares by 16,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in First Bancshares by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in First Bancshares by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

