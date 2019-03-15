First City Capital Management Inc. Invests $232,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Stock

First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 21.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.8% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $165.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.94. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $292.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $858,668.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,076,695.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on NVIDIA from $295.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.62.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

