First Foundation (FFWM) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded First Foundation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. First Foundation has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $640.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 64,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,606,000 after buying an additional 321,622 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 379.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

