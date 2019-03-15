First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,639 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $27.70.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $175.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.47 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.51 per share, for a total transaction of $150,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Scudder sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $699,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,345.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut First Midwest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on First Midwest Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

