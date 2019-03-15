First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 62,270 Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Weis Markets as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 4th quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 37.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.12. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/first-trust-advisors-lp-purchases-shares-of-62270-weis-markets-inc-wmk.html.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.