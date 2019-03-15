First Trust Strategic Income ETF (FDIV) Position Reduced by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. First Trust Strategic Income ETF comprises 2.3% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,221 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 353.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 22,913 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Strategic Income ETF alerts:

FDIV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,320. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “First Trust Strategic Income ETF (FDIV) Position Reduced by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/first-trust-strategic-income-etf-fdiv-position-reduced-by-rpg-family-wealth-advisory-llc.html.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.