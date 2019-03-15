FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) EVP Sells $1,008,452.00 in Stock

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) EVP Leila L. Vespoli sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FE opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.30. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 21.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,780,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,184,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 58,780,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,184,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,578 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3,931.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,984,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,070 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,979,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,442 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,834,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) EVP Sells $1,008,452.00 in Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/firstenergy-corp-fe-evp-sells-1008452-00-in-stock.html.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.