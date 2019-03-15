Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Sandler O’Neill cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

NYSE FBC opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.82 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Flagstar Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the savings and loans company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $130,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,458,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $117,693,000 after acquiring an additional 216,220 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,672,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,648,000 after acquiring an additional 100,293 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,306,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 504,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

