FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTE) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0283 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLTE traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 36,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,342. FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88.

