Flinton Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,988 Shares of First Bancorp (FBP)

Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,184 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 21,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.57.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $158.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 28.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

