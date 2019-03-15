Flinton Capital Management LLC Buys 704 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,369,000 after purchasing an additional 84,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,811,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,421,000 after buying an additional 658,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,811,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,421,000 after buying an additional 658,191 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 12.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,645,000 after buying an additional 268,243 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,317,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,365,000 after buying an additional 21,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRAH. BidaskClub lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

