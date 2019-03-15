Flinton Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,856 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,399,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,544,000 after acquiring an additional 232,284 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 318,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4,638.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,860,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 15,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $818,473.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,829,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Rosenthal purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.30 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,078.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,355 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Shares of INFO opened at $54.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 13.53%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

