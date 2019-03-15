Fluidigm Co. (FLDM) Short Interest Down 74.3% in February

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,527,148 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the February 15th total of 5,938,492 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,077,758 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $13.81 on Friday. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $551.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 90.07% and a negative net margin of 52.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluidigm will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluidigm by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 588,862 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the 4th quarter valued at $7,622,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fluidigm by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLDM shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fluidigm in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluidigm from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fluidigm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/fluidigm-co-fldm-short-interest-down-74-3-in-february.html.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.