Fly Leasing (FLY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.83.

NYSE FLY opened at $13.65 on Monday. Fly Leasing has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.05 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Fly Leasing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fly Leasing will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

