Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FMX shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Santander downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

NYSE:FMX opened at $87.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1 year low of $80.86 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 38.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

