Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) CFO Christopher Harms Sells 5,182 Shares

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) CFO Christopher Harms sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $219,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christopher Harms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 20th, Christopher Harms sold 5,182 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $200,284.30.

On Friday, January 11th, Christopher Harms sold 7,957 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $209,746.52.

Shares of FSCT opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.42. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $44.70.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $84.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSCT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,833,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,437,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Forescout Technologies by 505.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 305,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 254,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Forescout Technologies by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 344,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after buying an additional 214,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSCT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Forescout Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

