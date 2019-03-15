Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 44,100 Shares of Keane Group Inc (FRAC)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 0.59% of Keane Group worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keane Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Keane Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,167,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Keane Group by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,806,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,957,000 after purchasing an additional 836,326 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keane Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keane Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,615,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,348,000 after acquiring an additional 639,558 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Keane Group in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price target on Keane Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. R. F. Lafferty reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Keane Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.37 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keane Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

Shares of FRAC opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Keane Group Inc has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

In related news, CFO Gregory Powell sold 43,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $457,374.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,788.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Paul M. Jr. Debonis sold 38,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $404,293.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 105,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,344.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,199. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keane Group Profile

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

