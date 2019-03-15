Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stake in Diodes Incorporated (DIOD)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Diodes worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,415,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,956,000 after acquiring an additional 303,782 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Diodes by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,302,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,232,000 after buying an additional 340,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,302,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,232,000 after buying an additional 340,281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Diodes by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,187,000 after buying an additional 134,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Diodes by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,410,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,501,000 after buying an additional 965,112 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIOD. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

In other Diodes news, CFO Richard Dallas White sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $203,018.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,837.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 75,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,925,255.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 598,762 shares in the company, valued at $23,208,015.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,400 shares of company stock worth $8,492,676 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

DIOD stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.89. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

