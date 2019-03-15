Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 626,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,800 shares during the quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Jon Pereira sold 5,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $67,940.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,183.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $81,031.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,019.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,268 shares of company stock worth $384,360. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $11.91 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.27.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTMI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/foresters-investment-management-company-inc-increases-stake-in-ttm-technologies-inc-ttmi.html.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.