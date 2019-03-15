Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 59,500 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, EVP David D. Houdeshell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $145,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,442.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $234,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,441.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,226 shares of company stock valued at $637,843. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SBCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, FIG Partners lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

