Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Position Cut by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 3,990.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,284,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,555 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT opened at $84.38 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $83,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,794.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $6,531,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,613,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,744,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,127 shares of company stock valued at $16,334,589. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. BidaskClub cut shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

