Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Franklin Financial Network worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 123.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 82,657 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 9.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 35.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 57.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 20.1% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 37,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela J. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,834.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,018 shares of company stock valued at $67,924. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Franklin Financial Network stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $437.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $26.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Franklin Financial Network’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company's deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts.

