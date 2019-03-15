Franklin Universal Trust (FT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.02

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 763.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 86,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 76,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 121,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. 20.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

