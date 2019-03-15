Frederick L. Jr. Russell Sells 1,000 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) Stock

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $67,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,537.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.46. The stock had a trading volume of 52,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,379. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.88%.

KNSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 117,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 86,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

